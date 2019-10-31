Image copyright Sian Ellis/Facebook Image caption Sian Ellis died at the scene of the accident

A husband and wife have been convicted of a number of driving offences after the death of a 15-year-old girl in a bus crash.

Sian Ellis, from Whitwick, was struck near a school in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 28 January.

At Loughborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Paula Jane, 54, was found guilty of motoring offences and fined.

Her husband, Michael Parker, 62, was fined and banned from driving for four years at a hearing in September.

On 26 September, Leicester Magistrates' Court heard bus driver Parker was taking pupils from King Edward VII College when the crash occurred.

Sian was leaving school when she was in collision with the bus and died at the scene.

Image caption Michael Parker was banned from driving for four years

The court was told the bus was very full at the time, with children standing in a prohibited area.

Magistrates heard Parker, of Baker Street, Coalville, had for decades only held a provisional licence and as a result had no insurance at the time of the crash.

Parker admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance and carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause danger.

He was ordered to pay £235 and was disqualified for four years.

Image caption Paula Jane was transport manager of the bus company

Jane, also of Baker Street, Coalville, was transport manager of the bus company.

She was convicted of causing the driving of a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and causing the use of a motor vehicle without insurance.

She was given eight points on her licence, fined £120, £60 costs and was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Chair of the bench Rosemary Ball said the defendant presided over a "seriously unlawful" operation.

