Image caption Children at a nearby school are helping to replace the stolen poppies

A community is helping to replace more than 100 handmade poppies that were stolen.

The display, near Centenary Methodist Church in Moira, Leicestershire, vanished over the weekend, less than a week after being put out.

Churchgoers said it was "unbelievable" the poppies should be stolen but lots of support had since been offered.

Pupils at Donisthorpe Primary school have set about replacing the flowers in time for Remembrance Day.

Image copyright Heather Stafford Image caption The woman who made the poppies described the display as "almost sacred"

Barbara Betteridge, who made the original poppies from plastic bottles, said: "It is quite upsetting.

"It took me a long time to make them, and they have just gone.

"It was unbelievable that someone would just take them. I mean a poppy display is almost sacred."

Rev Jacky Goaten, from the church, in Measham Road, said: "Just all the messages going around social media and all the messages of support.

"It shows that people can really pull together."

Pupils at the school said it felt "exciting to be helping the community".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.