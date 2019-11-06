Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Fray was raped and murdered at a flat in Leicester

A man has pleaded guilty to murder, rape and arson after a woman's body was found in a burning flat.

The body of Leah Fray, 27, was found by firefighters responding to a blaze in Mere Road, Leicester, in April.

On Monday, Curtis Moyse, 18, of Avonside Drive, Leicester, admitted manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

However, this was not accepted by the prosecution and he changed his plea to guilty at Leicester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced later.

