Image copyright Reuters Image caption Four men were convicted for the same offence last month

A fifth man has been convicted of affray following a brawl on the night of the Leicester City helicopter crash.

The fight started outside the King Power Stadium on 27 October 2018 an hour before the club chairman and four others were killed after a home game.

Ashley Spreckley, 30, of Goldhill, Leicester, was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for two years at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

He was also subject to a three year football banning order.

Spreckley initially denied his involvement in the violence after the match against West Ham but he changed his plea to guilty.

Two men who appeared alongside Spreckley on Monday are due back in court for a trial in March while another had the case against him dropped.

Four men have already been sentenced for their part in the fight.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.