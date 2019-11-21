Image caption The ram-raid is the second time the store has been targeted by criminals this year

A vehicle was driven into a store in a ram-raid at a Co-op supermarket.

Police were called to a report of the vehicle being driven into the side of the store in an attempt to remove a cash machine just before 04:30 GMT on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a telehandler and coach abandoned at the scene in Moira.

The building, on Shortheath Road, has been damaged but police said the store's cash machine was not taken.

It is the second time the shop has been targeted after an armed robbery in September.

Three men stole cash after threatening staff with a gun and forcing them to open a safe.

Image caption The cash machine was not taken and no staff members were injured

Det Sgt George Fraser, from Leicestershire Police's complex crime team, said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident."

Image caption A telehandler and a coach were found "abandoned at the scene" of the attempted theft

