The woman was found in her bath and "unable to get out", police said

A woman who was stuck in her bath for "up to eight days" is recovering in hospital.

Leicestershire Police attended the woman's home in Loughborough on Wednesday afternoon when a "worried neighbour" reported their concerns.

Officers forced entry into the property and found the woman, in her 70s, in the bath and "unable to get out", the force said.

She was taken to hospital for further assessment.

