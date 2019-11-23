Image copyright Google Image caption A pedestrian, in his 90s died in hospital after he was hit by a car in The Green

Police investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a car have appealed to the drivers of two cars seen before the crash to contact the force.

The man in his 90s died in hospital after he was struck by a silver Nissan in The Green, near Brook Lane junction, in Thringstone, on 16 October.

A red car and a 2007 five door blue VW Golf drove past Ruby's chip shop before the crash at about 09:00 GMT.

Leicestershire Police said the drivers could help with their enquiries.

