A police officer was taken to hospital after being sprayed in the face with an "unknown liquid".

The officer was responding to reports of a man looking through house windows on Wilberforce Road, Leicester, at about 08:30 GMT.

Leicestershire Police said the suspect also let off a smoke bomb in a bid to escape after he was approached by the officer.

A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby soon afterwards.

A force spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

The officer was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, and firefighters were called in "so that the liquid can be examined".

