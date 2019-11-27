Image caption Darren Whatsize was arrested at the home he shared with his parents in Glen Parva

A man who stabbed his elderly father to death in the home they shared has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Edwin Whatsize, 92, was stabbed several times in the chest at their home in Greendale Road, Glen Parva, on 2 July.

Darren Whatsize, 46, had earlier pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Police said the family had faced "immense heartache and sadness".

Edwin had been sitting in an armchair in the conservatory when the attack happened, officers said.

He was found by his wife who called the emergency services and Whatsize was arrested at the scene.

Det Insp Jonathan Blockley, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Darren's actions have left his family with immense heartache and sadness at the loss of a very much loved husband, father and grandfather."

