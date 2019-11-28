Image copyright Katharine Deadman Image caption The gifts have described as "random acts of kindness"

A mysterious "Secret Santa" has been dotting presents around a village, leaving its residents delighted.

People living in Kegworth, Leicestershire, have been discovering festive gifts - usually with a note that calls it "random acts of kindness" - in the last two weeks.

One recipient, Katharine Deadman, found a wrapped Christmas pudding on a bench while walking with her dad and baby.

The 26-year-old said it has "definitely spread Christmas spirit".

Image copyright Katharine Deadman Image caption Katharine Deadman said the gift she found is "great" as she is the only one in her family who likes Christmas pudding

Miss Deadman said: "It was the best surprise to find on our walk and we'd never seen anything like it in the village.

"Even if I'd not liked the gift, the whole idea still would have made my day. It's so thoughtful and selfless, two things that are not easy to come by."

She plans to leave her own parcel somewhere nearer to Christmas Day.

Other presents found over the past two weeks in the parks and streets of the village, estimated population 3,500, include shortbread and chocolates.

Lorrae Sunley found wrapped chocolates on a bench by the local chippy while out with her mum on her birthday.

She told the BBC: "I have no idea who the Secret Santa is but I think they've done something really nice and I think it's made a lot of people happy."

Image caption Lorrae Sunley found wrapped chocolates while out with her mum on her birthday

Villagers have taken to the local Facebook page to share images of their finds.

Josh Connor found a wrapped Christmas tin full of shortbread last week.

He grew up in Leicester but said he enjoys life in the village where it's "just one big extended family".

"Kindness costs nothing but makes a huge difference," he added.

Image copyright Lorrae Sunley Image caption The presents have been found throughout the village

Dozens said it has "brought joy" or "brightened their day" - although some did feel November was a bit early to start gift giving.

The identity of the "Secret Santa" is still unknown but the idea has started to spread to other local communities via social media.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.