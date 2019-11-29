Image caption The band has performed at Glastonbury and T In The Park

A hometown concert by Kasabian that was under pressure to move amid fears of possible drunken behaviour and a late finish, can go ahead.

The Leicester indie rock band has sold all 50,000 tickets for a gig in the city's Victoria Park in June.

Following the band's 2014 concert at the same place there were reports of people urinating in the streets and "deliberate" vandalism.

The licence was granted on condition that it finishes at 22:30.

Despite selling out, promoters Live Nation until now did not have a licence and the gig appeared to be in jeopardy.

The council's licensing committee met earlier and heard various concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

One local resident told the panel the gig would be "too loud, too large and too late" for Victoria Park.

Nigel Rixon, Leicestershire Police's licensing manager, said: "The crowd that follow Kasabian are hard-drinking men. That's the issue."

Image copyright Getty Images/Plumb Images Image caption The gig sold out despite not being granted a licence until now

He said the police were "not against" the event but wanted it finished at 21:00 to get people home earlier.

Phil Cryer, on behalf of Live Nation, said: "What we need to do is balance the end time to meet the needs of people attending the concert and nearby residents."

The event has been granted a licence on condition of a 22:30 curfew and a 73db maximum music level, rather than 75db.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kasabian are known for hits like Club Foot and Shoot the Runner

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.