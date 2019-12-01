Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service is regularly called out to Watery Gate Lane

A council wants to add gates to a notorious ford where drivers keep getting stuck.

At least 19 drivers needed rescuing from Watery Gate Lane in Thurlaston, Leicestershire, between 2014 and 2018, along with several more this year.

Blaby District Council said it wanted to install gates to stop drivers using the road when water levels are high.

It pledged £16,250 towards the £65,000 cost. It wants Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council to fund the rest.

Image caption Drivers have been ignoring warnings to turn around

A district council report named the gate solution as the preferred option over an electronic or flip-down warning sign.

It said the gates would be operated by the local parish flood warden to physically prevent drivers from entering a situation that presents "a serious risk to life".

Hinckley and Bosworth council has yet to decide if it will contribute to the project.

Blaby District Council said the plan would require a full consultation before going ahead as it would affect farm access.

