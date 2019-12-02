Image copyright @TheArtOfNeeti Image caption At its height, more than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the centre

A man has denied arson after a major fire ripped through a shopping centre in Leicester.

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Belgrave Commercial Centre, on Belgrave Road, on 6 January.

Parvinder Singh pleaded not guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, at Leicester Crown Court, via a video link.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody ahead of a trial due to start in March.

