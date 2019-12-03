Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was knocked off her bicycle, close to Park Hill Drive

A heavily pregnant woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

The victim was cycling in Leicester on Monday night when she is thought to have been hit by a white van.

Emergency crews were called to Aylestone Road at about 21:30 GMT, Leicestershire Police said.

"[It] left a heavily pregnant woman... with serious injuries and in which the driver involved has failed to stop," said Det Sgt Paul Hawkins.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary after the crash, which happened near the junction with Park Hill Drive.

"We are extremely concerned for the woman who has been injured and are carrying out full enquiries at the scene and speaking to a number of witnesses to establish the full circumstances," Det Sgt Hawkins said.

"We urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident and who has not spoken with us to make contact.

"If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene of the incident or of a white van in the area at the time, you should also get in touch."