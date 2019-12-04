Image caption The woman was knocked off her bicycle close to Park Hill Drive

The unborn baby of a heavily pregnant woman who was injured in a crash has died.

The woman in her 40s was cycling in Aylestone Road, near Park Hill Drive, Leicester, when she was hit by a car at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.

She was seriously injured and police said on Wednesday her baby had died.

A 40-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence.

He has been released pending further inquiries.

