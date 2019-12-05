Image caption Nirav Modhvadiya said his family were "delighted" to reopen the Post Office again after July's ram-raid

The owner of a Post Office badly damaged by ram-raiders attempting to take a cash machine said he is "delighted" to be back.

Nirav Modhvadiya and his family were sleeping above the shop in Desford, Leicestershire, when it was badly damaged by a forklift truck on 2 July.

At the time, police said it was a "miracle" the family-of-four was not seriously hurt.

The shop has now reopened after major work to repair structural damage.

"After what happened we were devastated," said Mr Modhvadiya. "We were scared as well about what would happen.

"We are really delighted to serve the community again."

Image caption Witnesses told police a forklift was repeatedly driven at the building

Mr Modhvadiya, his wife and two children, aged four and nine, had been sleeping when would-be thieves rammed a forklift truck several times into the building.

Customers said without the service in the village for five months they have "struggled" and had to drive elsewhere.

At the time Det Sgt Sarah Walker said the group had "singlehandedly destroyed a family's home and business" and it was "a miracle no-one was injured."

Five people are believed to be involved in the attempted cash machine theft and the group left empty handed after they were disturbed by Mr Modhvadiya.

Police said investigations are continuing.

