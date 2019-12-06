Image copyright Morrisons Image caption Morrisons is due to launch its "no pork" pie range

A supermarket has said it will not sell its vegan version of the traditional pork pie in the Leicestershire town synonymous with the savoury favourite.

Morrisons is due to launch its "no pork" pie across stores nationwide on Monday.

But a leaked internal memo said it would not be sold in Melton Mowbray "to avoid any offence".

The chain said the decision was "due to the town's strong heritage with the traditional pork pie".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Melton Mowbray pork pie is known throughout the world

Melton Mowbray pork pies - distinctive for using uncured pork - have been made in the town since the 18th Century and have protected European Union status.

The memo to Morrisons staff said: "As Melton Mowbray is celebrated around the world as the home of the original pork pie, the decision has been taken that only pork pies made following the traditional meat based recipe should be stocked in the store.

"Melton Mowbray residents are known for being fans/ambassadors of 'their' pork pie and so to avoid any offence we'll be delisting the vegan pork pie in this store."

The note said customers requesting the vegan version at the Rutland Street store should be directed to customer services to arrange a delivery.

Image copyright Google Image caption Dickinson and Morris has been making pork pies in Melton Mowbray since 1851

Matthew O'Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, welcomed Morrisons' decision.

He said: "I think it's a misuse of the name. It's a bit like vegan cheese. It's not cheese because cheese is made with milk.

"If it's good, call it something else, and it will get that reputation and acquire that name."

Despite Melton Mowbray's association with meat pies, a vegan pie was crowned supreme champion at the British Pie Awards, held in the town in March.

