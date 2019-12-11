Image copyright Tom Maddick / SWNS.com Image caption Up to 50 homes were affected by the blast

A service has been held to open a garden of remembrance for a woman who died in a gas explosion two years ago.

Janet Jasper, 79, died in hospital after the blast in Birstall, Leicestershire, on 11 December 2017.

The explosion, caused when a cooker spark ignited gas leaking from an empty house, damaged dozens of homes around Allington Drive.

Her husband John said the event was "fantastic" and he felt "happy and humbled".

Image copyright Family Image caption Janet Jasper and her husband had lived in the same house for 56 years

After asking Birstall Parish Council about a bench to remember Janet, the authority worked with the county council to set aside land at the end of Allington Drive.

It has been paved, with flower beds and two plaques with inscriptions commemorating the event.

Mr Jasper, 82, who was in the house at the time but escaped virtually uninjured, said life had improved since the last anniversary

"I can't praise [the parish council] enough. It is somewhere I can come, I can sit on the bench, I can contemplate spending life down here with Janet.

"It is a wonderful place and with the support I've been getting it's fantastic. I feel happy and humbled," he said.

Image caption A crowd gathered to pay tribute to Janet Jasper

The couple had lived on the road for 56 years and neighbour Christine Winder attended the event.

She said: "She was a lifelong friend and I miss her, I miss nipping over."

An initial investigation found a gas pipe fractured when the floor it was embedded in shifted.

Inquest is due to begin early next year.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.