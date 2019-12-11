Image copyright Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs Image caption Anti-hunt campaigners claim they followed the group and tried to protect the dead animal from being mauled further

Police are investigating claims a fox was mauled and killed during a hunt in Leicestershire.

Anti-hunt group Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs said the animal was killed during the Quorn Hunt off Nottingham Lane in Old Dalby, on Monday.

Officers are also looking at footage by the campaign group that appears to show a member trying to protect the fox.

Quorn Hunt said it was "legally trail-hunting" and blamed campaigners for distracting the hounds.

Tom Johnson, of Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs, said the fox was killed within 20 minutes of the group meeting.

He called for the Quorn Hunt, which was once Prince Charles' hunt, to be closed down - describing members as a "dying breed".

A Quorn Hunt spokesman said the group was "legally trail-hunting", adding: "Hunts are regularly subjected to spurious allegations about their behaviour,"

He continued: "Hunt saboteurs were present throughout the course of the day, purposefully distracting the hounds by blowing a hunting horn and playing recordings of hounds in action which only serves to confuse the hounds and take them out of the control of their huntsman."

Leicestershire Police said: "Those supporting hunting and those opposed to hunting are often very committed to their cause but we police without fear or favour, and provide a proportionate and balanced response to all reports made."

