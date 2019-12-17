Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption More than 2,000 fish were found dead in Rothley Brook

Severn Trent Water has paid more than £220,000 to a charity after sewage pollution caused the death of more than 2,000 fish.

Rothley Brook in Leicestershire was polluted in August 2016 after two blockages in a Severn Trent foul sewer led to a discharge of sewage.

The Environment Agency said the donation would fund work to "restore harm caused to the environment".

Severn Trent admitted its error and said it was "happy" to donate.

The money has gone to the Trent Rivers Trust and will be spent on water quality and restoration projects in the Leicestershire area.

"Our planned work will increase the number and range of habitats and its overall value for wildlife," said Kim Jennings, from the charity.

"It will not only address the impact of pollution event, but help restore both brooks to a healthy state for future generations to enjoy."

The Environment Agency said it did not prosecute Severn Trent Water but added the firm had agreed to "take positive action" at the site to improve the infrastructure as well as raise staff awareness of pollution prevention.

A spokeswoman for Severn Trent said: "We work really hard to ensure our assets don't cause any issues for the environment but, very rarely, when things go wrong, we work closely with the Environment Agency to help put things right.

"We got it wrong this time and are more than happy to make this donation to the Trent Rivers Trust."

