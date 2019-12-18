Image caption Markfield Lane in Botcheston was closed by police for several hours after the body was found

A person whose body was discovered by a rural road could have lay dead there for "some time", police say.

Officers were called to Markfield Lane in Botcheston, Leicestershire, shortly before 13:20 GMT on Tuesday to reports of a body being found nearby.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Det Insp Tim Lindley said officers were working to "establish the circumstances surrounding the find and the identity of the deceased".

He said their investigations were at an early stage.

"What we can confirm from early enquiries is that the person found appears to have been deceased for some time and in light of this, our enquiries are more complex and may become more lengthy," he added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.