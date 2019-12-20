Image copyright PA Image caption The suspect was arrested while queuing for a flight at East Midlands Airport, police said

A man wanted by police in connection with a rape allegation has been arrested while queuing for a flight.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 32-year-old was held at East Midlands Airport on 19 December after a call from officers in Leicestershire.

Police had been informed by the Border Force of a man attempting to leave the country.

Det Sgt Stephen Dalby, praised the forces and agencies for working together.

He said: "Had the forces not acted quickly, we may never have been able to speak to the man as part of our investigation."

