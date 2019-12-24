Girl's Christmas and birthday without therapy dog

Image copyright Gemma Hopkins Image caption Gemma Hopkins said her daughter Chloe and Lottie have "such an amazing bond - she is her best friend"

A girl with autism is facing Christmas and her birthday without her stolen therapy dog.

Lottie the Dalmatian was taken three weeks ago from a house in Peatling Parva, Leicestershire.

All Chloe Hopkins, who turns 12 on Christmas Eve, wants for her birthday and Christmas was Lottie, her mum said.

An appeal to find Lottie has been widely shared on social media and got the support of TV presenter Chris Packham, who has Asperger's syndrome.

Image copyright Gemma Hopkins Image caption Three years ago Chloe was given Lottie as a gift

Mr Packham retweeted a BBC new story about the dog's disappearance and said: "Please help reunite Chloe with Lottie. I can imagine her life without her and it isn't good."

Chloe's mum Gemma Hopkins has been in regular contact with Mr Packham's team and understood he was planning a further appeal.

Three-year-old Lottie was taken from her home on 1 December.

Mrs Hopkins said it had been a really emotional time for Chloe and her birthday and Christmas "won't be the same".

"It will be a very sad time for her. For a few days she did not want to put the tree up or anything.

"All she wants for Christmas is Lottie. It has completely broken her heart."

She said Lottie could tell when Chloe was going to have an anxiety attack and would sit with her.

"Lottie helps her cope and now her coping mechanism is not there. We have lost a member of the family, not just a pet."

Image copyright Gemma Hopkins Image caption Every day since Lottie was taken the family walks the route they used to take her

Leicestershire Police said: "A bolt on the door of an outhouse was bent and the dog was stolen."

The force said there had been no arrests and inquiries were continuing.

Mrs Hopkins said she thought her rare-breed dog was deliberately targeted because nothing else was taken from their home.

She had also seen a drone over the house a few days earlier - something she considered unusual at the time.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.