Man arrested as car crashes into Leicester house and 'hits gas pipe'
A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a house which is believed to have caused a gas pipe to rupture.
Leicestershire Police were called to Buller Road, Belgrave, Leicester, about 15:00.
Police said no-one was hurt but several properties were evacuated for safety reasons. The fire service said residents were able to return later.
A 21-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
