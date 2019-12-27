Image caption Properties around the crash were evacuated as a precaution

A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a house which is believed to have caused a gas pipe to rupture.

Leicestershire Police were called to Buller Road, Belgrave, Leicester, about 15:00.

Police said no-one was hurt but several properties were evacuated for safety reasons. The fire service said residents were able to return later.

A 21-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody.

