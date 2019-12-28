Image copyright Imagine Theatre/De Montfort Hall Image caption The lead couple got engaged at the end of the performance of Aladdin during the curtain call

Aladdin surprised everyone by getting down on one knee to ask Princess Jasmine to marry him for real at the end of a pantomime.

Matthew Pomeroy, who is playing the male lead in the production at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, asked Natasha Lamb if she would be his wife during the curtain call.

He had also carefully engineered their respective parents be in the audience at the same time.

Did she say yes? Oh yes she did.

Matthew, 30, admitted he did not normally get stage fright but was pretty nervous before the performance on 27 December.

On stage he said: "The last four years you've changed my life. You are the kindest, most caring person.

"Tash, I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend and if you'll let me... I want to share my life with you."

Image copyright Imagine Theatre/De Montfort Hall Image caption Mr Pomeroy said the crowd went "crazy" when they realised what was going on

He told the BBC: "It was scary. I hadn't worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn't have pockets - so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt.

"I spend my life stage - it's my happy place. Proposing on there fits me perfectly."

Image copyright Imagine Theatre/De Montfort Hall Image caption Natasha, who is playing Princess Jasmine, said she had been shocked but it was "incredible"

He said their parents and the crowd went "crazy" when they realised what was happening.

"It made it more magical and special," he added.

Image caption The couple said they were yet to set a date for the big day

The pair met backstage while performing at Butlins in Minehead. Since then they have toured the world performing together.

Natasha, 26, said: "I'm still a bit overwhelmed to be honest.

"It's a bit of a blur - I'm glad I've got the video to watch it back.

"I had no idea what he was going to do, it was incredible.

"It's the best way for us. We spend every day together on stage and shall carry on for however many more years to come."

