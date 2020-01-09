Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Janner, who was a Leicester MP, died in 2015

A former Leicestershire Police staff member will not face criminal charges over the way sex abuse claims against Lord Janner were handled.

The former Leicester MP was charged in 2015 with sexually abusing nine alleged victims but died that year before the case could go before a jury.

Possible criminal proceedings meant an inquiry into potential institutional failings was pushed back until October.

A preliminary hearing for the inquiry is due to take place in February.

At another preliminary hearing in September, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) was told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had passed a file concerning one individual to the CPS.

Nick Stanage, who represents 14 alleged victims, had called for no further delays, but IICSA chair Alexis Jay later decided she did not want the inquiry to risk "undermining those investigations".

On Thursday a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said: "Having carefully reviewed all the available material, the legal test for a prosecution was not met."

Following that decision an IICSA spokeswoman said its preliminary hearing will take place next month as planned.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prof Alexis Jay is leading the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA)

Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955 during three police investigations in the 1990s and 2000s.

Following a fourth police inquiry, he was charged in 2015.

The peer, who had dementia and was ruled unfit to plead, died in the December of that year aged 87.

His death came before the trial of the facts could take place - in which a jury would have been asked to decide, without reaching a decision about guilt, if 22 alleged incidents of abuse had taken place.

Lord Janner's family have always maintained his innocence.

After the CPS's decision not to prosecute, the IOPC said it was compiling a report on whether any individuals investigated would have had to answer a case for misconduct.

But a spokesman said the findings would not be published until after the child sex abuse inquiry had concluded.

Leicestershire Police said it was aware of the CPS decision not to prosecute a former employee.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.