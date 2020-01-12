Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Newton Lane on Friday night

A teenager has been arrested after a motorcyclist was blinded in one eye by an egg thrown at him from a car.

The man 31, was hit in the face as he drove with the visor of his helmet up on Newton Lane, Wigston, Leicestershire.

He had emergency surgery after the attack at about 23:15 GMT on Friday but his eyesight could not be saved.

The boy, 17, was arrested in Staffordshire on Saturday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the attack has been recovered.

