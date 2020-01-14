Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the scene of the attack was not far from the centre of Wigston

A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 60s died after being attacked during a burglary in Leicestershire.

Two men were injured when an intruder got into a house on Gibson Close, Wigston, at about 15:45 GMT on Monday.

One victim suffered chest injuries and died later in hospital. The second man, in his 70s, was not seriously hurt.

The male suspect took a quantity of cash before leaving the property, police said.

Detectives said the scene of the attack was not far from the centre of Wigston and appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.