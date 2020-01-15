Image caption Howard Staff was attacked in Gibson Close, Wigston

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his house in Leicestershire.

Howard Staff, 66, was attacked in Gibson Close, Wigston, on Monday and died later of chest injuries.

The suspects - two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 - were arrested in Buckland Road, Leicester, and are in custody.

A second man who was injured in the attack has been discharged from hospital.

Officers have appealed for information about a black Volkswagen Passat or silver Kia Sorrento seen in Wigston on Monday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.