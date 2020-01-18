Image copyright Google Image caption Belper Street was cordoned off while police carried out inquiries

A 10-year-old boy has been stabbed in the street while out with his mother.

They were approached by a man in Belper Street, Leicester, at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday, who stabbed the boy and then ran off, police said.

A member of the public called emergency services and the child was taken to hospital in Nottingham, where his condition is described as non life-threatening.

His mother was not injured in the attack.

Leicestershire Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Asian man, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of chubby build, and wearing a brown jacket.

Det Insp Tim Lindley said: "This was an act of violence against a young child who was out, in the street, with his mother."

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the attack to contact police.