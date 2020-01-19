Howard Staff death: Further arrests in Wigston murder inquiry
A 17-year-old girl from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice as part of a burglary and murder investigation.
Howard Staff, 66, died a day after he was attacked at his house in Gibson Close, Wigston, on Monday.
A 19-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of burglary and murder.
Four other men - aged between 19 and 21 - arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.
Mr Staff was described by police as a "gentle man".
His brother was also injured in the attack.
Leicestershire Police said a man had entered Mr Staff's home at around 15:45 GMT on Monday before leaving with a small amount of money in a plastic takeaway box.
He left the address heading along Kings Drive, towards Aylestone Lane.
