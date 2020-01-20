Image caption Police are investigating the prisoners believed to be involved

Police are investigating after a prison officer was injured during a seven-hour riot at HMP Stocken.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed violent disturbance broke out at the medium-security prison in Rutland at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

One officer was briefly taken to hospital with a minor injury.

Specially-trained prison officers, similar to riot police, had to be deployed and full control of the jail was regained shortly after midnight.

Police are now investigating the prisoners believed to be behind the rioting.

There was a similar disturbance involving 60 prisoners at the jail in 2015.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk