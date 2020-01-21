Image caption The boy was stabbed at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday in Belper Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 10-year-old boy was stabbed in the street while out with his mother.

The child was attacked by a man in Belper Street, Leicester, on Saturday afternoon, who then ran off.

Police said the stabbing was linked to two other attacks in the same area just days beforehand.

Detectives released a CCTV image of a man on Tuesday and said they later arrested a 32-year-old from Leicester.

On 14 January, a woman in her 30s was cut on the back of her head in Doncaster Road at about 19:15 GMT.

Two days later, a man in his 70s was found with wounds to his head and hands in Dean Road.

Both were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Image caption The attacks all happened in the Belgrave area of Leicester

Det Insp Tim Lindley, of Leicestershire Police, said: "While I would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal and has already made contact with police, I am still appealing to anyone with any information to come forward."

