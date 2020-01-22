Image caption The boy was stabbed at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 10-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck in Leicester.

The child was attacked while helping his mother reverse into a parking space in Belper Street on Saturday evening.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 32, was charged with three further counts of attempted murder after three other people were attacked.

One of these involved a child being hit by a vehicle in Exploration Drive on 2 January.

Leicestershire Police said the remaining alleged assaults involved a woman in her 30s in Doncaster Road on 14 January and a man in his 70s in Dean Road on 16 January.

Mr Racitalal, of Finsbury Road, Leicester, is also charged three counts of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.

The boy who was stabbed has since been discharged from hospital.

