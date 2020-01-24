Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Hafiz Sharifi pleaded guilty to murder after stabbing his former partner Suvekshya Burathoki on 8 October

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his former partner in a "brutal, violent" stabbing.

Hafiz Sharifi killed 32-year-old Suvekshya Burathoki at her home in Bartholomew Street, Highfields, Leicester, on 8 October.

The 30-year-old, who police said admitted he had been drinking and took cocaine on the night of the attack, fled to Coventry but was traced.

He will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 21 February.

Officers quickly established Sharifi, of no fixed address, was responsible for the mother of three's death, but "he had made off from the scene on foot and his whereabouts were unknown".

After fears he had tried to leave the country, the murderer was traced to an address in Coventry, and arrested on 10 October.

Leicestershire Police said residents were left "in shock" after Ms Burathoki's death, who was also known as Fatima.

Det Insp Mark Sinski said: "From those we have spoken to during the investigation, Fatima was well-known and incredibly well-liked by those who knew her."

Mr Sinski added: "I hope that Fatima's family can take some comfort from the fact [Sharifi] has today pleaded guilty to her murder."

