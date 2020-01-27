Family want answers before killer released

Image caption Stefan Pakeerah was murdered in 2004 by someone he thought was a friend

The stepsister of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in 2004 says her family still do not know why his killer committed the crime.

Warren Leblanc, then 17, repeatedly stabbed Stefan Pakeerah after luring him to a park in Leicester.

Leblanc was given a life sentence but the Parole Board is now considering whether he should be released.

Jess Peck believes her stepbrother's killer should stay in jail until he has apologised and offered an explanation.

Image caption Jess Peck said her family had "never got rid of the anguish" of imagining Stefan's final moments

She told the BBC: "We've never had an explanation. Without knowing what triggered him to commit such a violent act they can't release him to the public, because how do they know it will not happen again?

"I hope [the board] will look at whether he really is remorseful and understand what his trigger was."

In February 2004 Leblanc, of Braunstone Frith, Leicester, persuaded Stefan to go to nearby Stoke Woods Park, known locally as The Dumps - to meet two girls.

Leicester Crown Court court heard he had armed himself with a knife and claw hammer to carry out an attack the judge described as "brutal".

He confessed to the killing moments later when he was found covered in blood by two police officers.

Image caption Warren Leblanc was given a minimum of 13 years

Ms Peck said the events had left a hole in her family and they had "never got rid of the anguish" of imagining Stefan's final moments.

She has started a petition calling for a law requiring murderers to issue an apology to the victim's family before they can be released.

A Parole Board spokesperson said it decided if someone poses a significant risk to the community by examining a range of evidence.

They added: "Public safety is our number one priority."

The board met on Monday and the family expect to hear the results in two weeks.

