Leicester is one of only two UK cities to host the exhibition

A redundant church in Leicester is one of only two UK venues to host an international exhibition inspired by the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh.

More than 200 animated paintings will be projected on to the walls, floors and ceilings of All Saints Church, in Highcross Street, in the show which starts later.

Regular worship ceased at the building in the 1980s.

The 360-degree display was hosted in York last year.

The 35-minute projection - named Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition - tells the story of the Dutch 19th Century post-impressionist artist and his pieces.

The church hosting the exhibition has only recently been brought back into use as an arts and community venue

The exhibition has been designed to allow visitors to "step inside" the artist's work.

"The installation has been designed to fit All Saints' Church exactly," creative director Mario Iocampo said.

He said the medieval building - which was declared redundant as a church in the 1980s - had the "right scale and grandeur required for an immersive experience of this scale".

"Leicester has demonstrated a strong interest in cultural activities and attracting in the past so was attractive to event organisers as having a broad potential audience," he said.

The Churches Conservation Trust said All Saints had only been brought back into use as an arts and community venue two years ago.

A spokesperson said the trust was "thrilled" it had been selected as a venue for the "cutting-edge" exhibition.

Leicester is the fourth city to host the event after Naples, Brussels and York. It is due to run in the city until 5 May.

