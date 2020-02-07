Image copyright Brook House College Image caption Two pupils at Brooke House College had eggs thrown at them in what the school describes as coronavirus-related abuse

Two South East Asian pupils have had eggs thrown at them in what their school described as an attack related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were returning to Brooke House College in Market Harborough.

Principal Mike Oliver said the town was normally "absolutely safe" and they had never encountered anything like it.

It comes as Asian people in the UK have spoken out about abuse they have been subjected to because of coronavirus.

Mr Oliver said the two pupils were in the main market square in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on Monday night when they were approached by "two local youths".

He said they were targeted "because the pupils were from South East Asia, and therefore looked Chinese".

The youths then "hurled a whole load of abuse about the virus, and then eggs were thrown at them".

A woman helped the pupils and they returned to their boarding house.

"It was regrettable given we normally have excellent relationships with the townsfolk," Mr Oliver said.

"There's heightened anxiety and if you are of that sort of ilk with an axe to grind these incidents occur.

"They're many thousands of miles from home, it took them aback."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Parents say children are bullied at school for "being Chinese and carrying the virus"

Leicestershire Police said it was investigating the attack as an aggravated assault.

Officers are also investigating a similar case on Saturday in Loughborough, where a 19-year-old was punched and a reference to the coronavirus was made.

The victim suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

It comes as Asian people in the UK have spoken out at xenophobia and racist behaviour in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

How is coronavirus affecting people worldwide?

So far there have been more than 31,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and 636 people have died from coronavirus.

It was confirmed on 6 February that a third person in the UK had been diagnosed with coronavirus, after visiting Singapore.

The disease has spread to at least 25 countries, and 61 people have contracted the virus on a cruise ship, which is being quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The city of Wuhan in China was at the centre of the outbreak.

The UK government is advising travellers arriving in the UK from a total of nine Asian countries and territories to check for symptoms.

Recently returned travellers are advised to stay at home and call the NHS if they are ill and have flown home in the past 14 days.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover - just as they would from flu.

