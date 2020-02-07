Image caption Stefan Pakeerah was murdered in 2004 by someone he thought was a friend

The family of a murdered 14-year-old boy say they plan to appeal against the decision to release his killer.

Stefan Pakeerah died in 2004 after being lured to a park in Leicester by Warren Leblanc, then 17, who was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 13 years.

The Parole Board confirmed it had allowed Leblanc's release "following an oral hearing".

Mr Pakeerah's stepsister Jess Peck said it "still feels far too fresh".

She said: "He was tried as a man but we felt like he got a child's sentence - 13 years for what he did is nothing.

"It brings us a lot of anguish and anxiety."

Image caption Warren Leblanc was given a minimum term of 13 years

Ms Peck has started a petition calling for a law requiring murderers to issue an apology to the victim's family before they can be released.

"All Patrick [Stefan's father] has asked for is an apology," she said.

"We want to know he is remorseful for what he has done and knows the impact of his actions.

"Victim's families have no rights."

In February 2004 Leblanc, of Braunstone Frith, Leicester, persuaded Stefan to go to nearby Stoke Woods Park - known locally as The Dumps - to meet some girls.

Leblanc armed himself with a knife and claw hammer to carry out an attack described by the sentencing judge as "brutal".

He confessed to the killing moments later when he was found covered in blood by two police officers.

Image caption Jess Peck said her family had "never got rid of the anguish" of imagining Stefan's final moments

A spokesman for the Parole Board said its decisions were "solely focused on whether a prisoner would represent a significant risk to the public after release".

"The panel will have carefully looked at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change," they said.

"We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.