Image copyright Google Image caption Tithe Street was closed for a short time after the crash

A woman died and a three-year-old girl was injured when they were hit by a car while walking on a city street.

Police said four cars - two of which were parked - were involved in the crash in Tithe Street, Leicester at 18:35 GMT on Friday.

The woman died at the scene but the child only suffered minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released while investigations continue.

Leicestershire Police have not said if the woman and child were related.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

