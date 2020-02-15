Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The item was exploded in a field near Leicestershire Police headquarters

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion after magnet fishers reported finding a grenade.

The item was found in the canal near Western Boulevard in Leicester just after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal team took the item to a field near Leicestershire Police headquarters in Enderby where it was exploded.

The item has now been deemed safe and a police cordon around the area where it was found has now been removed.

Police have not said if the item found was confirmed to be a grenade. Three hand grenades were found by magnet fishers in the area last year.

