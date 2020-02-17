Image copyright Google Image caption Armed officers were sent to Blaby Road on Sunday evening after reports men with guns were racing cars

A man has been seriously hurt in a shooting in Leicestershire.

Armed officers were sent to Blaby Road and Ashton Drive, in Enderby, at 19:45 GMT on Sunday after reports men with guns were racing cars.

Leicestershire Police said a man in his 50s sustained a serious gunshot injury not thought to be life-threatening.

A second man, in his 20s, was found with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. They both remain in hospital.

A silver Mitsubishi car, with damage believed to have been caused by a firearm, has been recovered in the area of Ashton Drive.

Police said initial reports also described seeing two dark-coloured BMWs and a silver Audi in the area.

Det Insp Mark Parish said: "This is a very serious incident and we continue to carry out inquiries at the scenes to establish the full circumstances.

"We acknowledge that residents in the area will be extremely concerned, as we are.

"Please be assured we are treating this incident very seriously and remain determined to find out the full facts of what has happened and regarding those who are responsible."

Cordons remain in place while police investigate and officers ask anyone with information to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.