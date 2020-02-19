Image copyright Hansons Image caption The collection was found in a box inside a barn in Leicestershire

An "incredibly rare" collection of items belonging to a World War One pilot have been found inside a barn.

The discovery of Lt Stuart Leslie's memorabilia in Leicestershire has "flabbergasted" a militaria expert.

Among the items found were a flying log book, rolls of gun camera photographs and aerial maps that would have been on his knee in the cockpit of the plane.

The collection, thought to be worth about £2,000, is due to be sold at auction next month.

The discovery was sparked by the owner visiting Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, to get a valuation of a photo frame made from a World War One aircraft propeller.

The man, who has not been named, returned to the auctioneers with a large box from the barn.

He said his mother had been given the box as part of "old family heirlooms".

A diary detailing another soldier's experience in the Battle of the Somme was also found in the barn and is due to be sold in the same auction.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Adrian Stevenson said the pilot's flying log book was an "incredibly rare" find

Adrian Stevenson, an expert in medals and militaria at Hansons, said: "I was flabbergasted when I started pulling out the items. It was a militaria treasure trove.

"This has to be one of the most outstanding militaria finds I've ever made."

Lt Leslie was a second lieutenant with the Royal Flying Corps, which was later changed to the Royal Air Force (RAF).

His soldier's small book shows he enlisted in October 1915, aged 22 and saw active service until October 1918 with over 260 hours total flying time.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Lt Stuart Leslie was 22 years old when he was enlisted into active service in 1915

Mr Stevenson said: "The entire collection is fascinating but that pilot's flying log book is particularly special. It's incredibly rare. I have only ever seen one in a museum."

It includes entries describing crash landings, number of rounds fired from a Lewis gun, number of bombs dropped and actions with enemy aircraft.

It's not known how the collection ended up in Leicestershire as Lt Leslie was born in Finchley, north London, Mr Stevenson added.

