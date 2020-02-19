Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Two armed response cars crashed when attending reports of the shotting on Sunday evening

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after two men were injured in a shooting.

Leicestershire Police were called to Enderby on Sunday at 19:45 GMT after reports of "vehicles racing" in Enderby.

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but have been discharged.

While responding to the incident, two armed response cars crashed, injuring four officers.

Police said the teenager was arrested on Wednesday and was being questioned by officers but did not say what he had been arrested on suspicion of.

On Sunday it was reported cars were racing in the Blaby Road and Ashton Drive area, and "a number of men in some of the vehicles were in possession of guns".

Three of them were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police later located a silver Mitsubishi which had been damaged by gunshots.

They are also looking for a silver Audi and two dark-coloured BMWs, thought to be involved in the incident.

