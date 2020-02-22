Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption A 22-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and firearms offences

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were shot.

Officers were called to Blaby Road, Enderby, last Sunday evening after reports of "vehicles racing".

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were seriously injured, but have been discharged from hospital. Police said a third injured person did not make themselves known until recently.

A 22-year-old man was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possessing a firearm in a public place.

Christopher Casey, of Thurcaston Road, Leicester, has been remanded and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in March.

Leicestershire Police said the third person suffered minor injuries.

While responding to the incident, two armed response cars crashed, injuring four officers.

Three of them were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested has since been released while inquiries continue.

