Image copyright Google Image caption Aylestone Road was shut between the junctions of Grace Road and Parkhill Road for police investigations

A man has died after being involved in a suspected hit and run.

He was on foot when he was hit by a Toyota Yaris in Aylestone Road, Leicester, at about 20:50 GMT on Saturday.

The driver did not stop at the scene and the man later died in hospital.

Leicestershire Police said it had arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The 19-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following an injury in a road traffic collision.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.