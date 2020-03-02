Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene shortly after arriving at the property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house in Leicester.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Moores Road at about 12:40 on Monday after receiving reports concerning a severely injured woman.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Leicestershire Police said a 23-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the death.

Det Insp Mark Sinski said: "Our investigation is very much in the early stages and officers are currently in the area carrying out full enquiries to establish the full circumstances."

