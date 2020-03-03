Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Bhavini Pravin was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on Monday

A woman who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Leicester has been named by police.

Bhavini Pravin was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after paramedics arrived at Moores Road, on Monday.

Leicestershire Police said post-mortem tests revealed the 21-year-old died from the knife wounds she had sustained.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody and police have appealed for witnesses.

Image caption Officers are in the area carrying out inquiries after Ms Pravin died at the house in Moores Road

Det Insp Kenny Henry, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team, said the investigation into Ms Pravin's death was continuing and urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

He said: "Her family are understandably devastated by her death and we owe it to them, and Bhavini, to determine exactly what happened."

