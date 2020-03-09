Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Alyasa Samuel stabbed his estranged wife's boyfriend at a Nando's in Leicester on 4 January

A man who stabbed his estranged wife's boyfriend in a Nando's has been jailed for five years.

Alyasa Samuel stabbed the 22-year-old at a branch of the chicken chain near the Highcross Shopping Centre in Leicester.

Leicester Crown Court heard how Samuel was in an arranged marriage and refused to grant his wife a divorce.

On 11 February at the same court, he admitted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

During the sentencing, Judge Ebraham Mooncey was shown CCTV footage from the restaurant, where the pair had met to discuss the divorce.

Prosecutor James Varley said Samuel's wife had "texted [her boyfriend] to say it was getting heated".

As the boyfriend went in, Samuel, 22, of Gresley Close, Leicester, lunged at the painter and decorator, stabbing his arm and chest.

Staff at the restaurant locked the door to stop Samuel from leaving.

Image caption Restaurant staff locked the doors to stop Alyasa Samuel from leaving

Defence counsel Gary Short told the court there had been an altercation between Samuel and his estranged wife's brothers the night before, which led him to carry the knife for self-defence purposes.

He added that contrary to what the prosecution had said, Samuel, an apprentice electrician, "knew the relationship was over".

Mr Short said the estranged wife's brothers had been waiting outside the restaurant with the wife's boyfriend, and that in one of their cars police found "a hammer and a knuckle duster".

He said it gave "a flavour of the nature of the threats that were incited the night before".

In sentencing, Judge Mooncey said: "You armed yourself, which was your first mistake.

"You clearly regret what happened."

