Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Joshua Taylor died after being stabbed in Hinckley

A teenager accused of killing his friend in a stabbing after a row over a Bluetooth speaker told a court it was a "fight or flight" moment.

Joshua Taylor, 18, died on 7 October in Sword Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims Mr Taylor had a knife in his hand when he was fatally stabbed.

Prosecutors claim the defendant - who denies murder - was "furious" after an argument about a Bluetooth speaker.

Leicester Crown Court heard the pair were drinking with friends on the night of 6 October when the defendant "became angry" and dropped the speaker, which "infuriated" Mr Taylor.

Defence counsel Michael Auty QC asked the defendant: "Did you mean to stab him? Did you mean to hurt him at all?"

The defendant said: "No, definitely not. I just wanted him to leave it."

He said Mr Taylor had a silver knife in his hand, so the defendant grabbed his arm and punched him in the chest while holding a large kitchen knife.

"It was a natural instinct. It was fight or flight, but different circumstances," he said.

He added: "I feel guilty every day. I think what I could've done differently. I have nightmares, and am struggling with depression ever since."

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder

In cross-examination, prosecutor Vanessa Marshall QC said the defendant was "absolutely furious" and "seeing red".

Ms Marshall said the defendant had "a knife in each hand", which he denies.

She said: "You wanted blood didn't you? And that's what you got when Josh Taylor came round that corner.

"You simply stabbed him because you were angry and you were under the influence of alcohol."

The trial continues.

